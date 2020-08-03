Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 208,917 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 172.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,917 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 0.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Shares of ATVI traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,617. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

