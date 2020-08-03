Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 446,058 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,196,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 446,058 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 3.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $201,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 99.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.50. 125,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.84. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.