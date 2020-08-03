CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) PT Raised to $100.00

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut CONMED from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Get CONMED alerts:

NASDAQ:CNMD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. CONMED has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.