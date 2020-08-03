ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $56.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 475,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,143. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

