Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,307,920 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 540.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,042,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. The firm has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

