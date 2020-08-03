Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,220,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 21,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,920,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,291,314. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

