Credit Suisse Group Raises Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $96.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.43.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.13. 8,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,900. Garmin has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. Garmin’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,454. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

