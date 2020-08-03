Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,656. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.