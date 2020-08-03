Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Update

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.66. 1,775,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. Crocs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. Crocs’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

