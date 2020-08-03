Cryptopay Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $399.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $603.28 or 0.05299859 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00052798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031232 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008227 BTC.

CPAY is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,370,445 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

