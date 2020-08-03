CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Trimmed by Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. CSX comprises 8.2% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

