CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 27,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 79,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.86. 6,126,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033,744. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.