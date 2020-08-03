Delphy Price Tops $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $772,050.19 and approximately $502.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00042258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.82 or 0.05178117 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002229 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00052666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031153 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

