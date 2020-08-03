Deutsche Bank Boosts Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $77.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.08.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.31. 32,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,875 shares of company stock valued at $9,146,690. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 151.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

