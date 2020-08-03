Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNDSF stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

