Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,053. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.