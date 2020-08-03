Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Stock Position Reduced by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods makes up about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.62. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

