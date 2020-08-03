DMarket Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and Tidex. DMarket has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $234,437.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, IDEX, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

