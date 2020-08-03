Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.05-0.20 for the period. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.04-2.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 452,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,167 shares of company stock worth $3,837,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.