Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,250 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,706,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,941,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 428,104 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after buying an additional 309,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 296,268 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.80. 1,066,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,003. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

