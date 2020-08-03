eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Sells $1,272,960.00 in Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EBAY stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $56.56. 618,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,332,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $345,550,000 after buying an additional 158,304 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of eBay by 49.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of eBay by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,920,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

