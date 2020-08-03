Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 178.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 70.4% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.14. 40,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,023 shares of company stock worth $10,095,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.43.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

