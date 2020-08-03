Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 178.8% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 18,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.43.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,023 shares of company stock valued at $10,095,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.29. 48,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,732. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of -62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

