El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CL King initiated coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at $361,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock worth $474,560 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOCO traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 1,059,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $622.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

