Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Engie stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. 59,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,406. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

