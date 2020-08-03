Family Capital Trust Co Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after buying an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,661. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

