Family Capital Trust Co Has $607,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Family Capital Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,692 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 170,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,816. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

