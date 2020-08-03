Family Capital Trust Co Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.9% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,286,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.51. The company had a trading volume of 436,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

