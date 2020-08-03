FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 80 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,964,000 after buying an additional 2,133,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

PG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.12. 8,487,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,081,513. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

