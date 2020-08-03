Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Short Interest Update

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FBSS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 897. The company has a market cap of $53.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.73. Fauquier Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 19.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fauquier Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 221,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

