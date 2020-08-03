First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,535 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 67,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.22. 367,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,471. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

