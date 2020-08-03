First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,098 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.94 on Monday, hitting $269.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,926,696. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $269.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.05 and its 200 day moving average is $224.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

