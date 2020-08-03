First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,602 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.46. 120,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

