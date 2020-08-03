First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.12.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $185.81. The company had a trading volume of 35,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,792. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

