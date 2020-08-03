First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,947 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 57.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,044,306. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

