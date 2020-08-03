First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,545 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,857,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 80.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,336 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,647,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,025,000 after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE UN traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $59.93. 135,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,831. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

