First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

GILD traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 428,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

