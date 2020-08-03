First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after buying an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,029,000 after acquiring an additional 741,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,606,000 after purchasing an additional 811,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,009. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

