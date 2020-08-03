First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.87. 1,296,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,654,781. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

