First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,669 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,759,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 634,354 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,845,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,945,000 after buying an additional 458,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.20. 885,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,436. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09.

