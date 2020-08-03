First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.16. 6,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $177.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

