First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,305 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $9,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,049. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.

