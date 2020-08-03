Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,629 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $77,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 113,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,947. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

