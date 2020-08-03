Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 97,695 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,695 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $125,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after acquiring an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after buying an additional 205,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $129.32. 193,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,890. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,396 shares of company stock worth $15,983,413. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

