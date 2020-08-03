Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $17.95 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cit Bank NA Wealth Management raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 698,905 shares of company stock valued at $33,768,893. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,993,856. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $198.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

