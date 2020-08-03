Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $30.40 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

CAT traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.78. 223,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

