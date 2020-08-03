Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $66.69 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,812 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.28% of Parker-Hannifin worth $66,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,045. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.