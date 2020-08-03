Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $147,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,057,000 after acquiring an additional 943,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 522,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,424,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,333,000 after purchasing an additional 464,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $288.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

