Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,712 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.33% of Trip.com Group worth $47,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,397,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.98.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.