Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 3,566 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 94.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $61,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of USB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 331,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,311. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

